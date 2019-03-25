Increasing cloudiness is expected for Monday’s forecast with a high of 12 C throughout the day. (Black Press Media file photo)

Increasing cloudiness with a high of 12 C for today

A look ahead at this week’s forecast

Monday’s forecast is calling for increasing cloudiness throughout the day with showers beginning in the afternoon and a high of 12 C. The rain is expected to end late in the evening with clouds continuing overnight and a low of 6 C with 60 per cent chance of rain throughout the night.

READ ALSO: The shores will not rock in 2019

Tuesday is expected to be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorm and a high of 11 C, with an overnight low of 4 C.

Wednesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 14 C. Clouds and a 30 per cent chance of showers are forecasted for overnight with a low of 6 C.

READ ALSO: Stay alert for spring sweepers on Greater Victoria highways

Thursday is supposed to be cloudy throughout the day and night with a high of 13 C and an overnight low of 6 C.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 13. Cloudy periods are expected overnight with a low of 4 C.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ethiopian Airlines CEO says pilots got correct training on Max 8
Next story
Fundraising campaign launched for man caught in SilverStar avalanche

Just Posted

Victoria’s annual ‘foodie fundraiser’ promises to be ‘deliciously fierce’

Hungry Hearts event raises money for Our Place Society

Souper Bowls cook up support for Victoria youth

Youth Empowerment Society fundraising event set for April 4 at Crystal Gardens

West Shore Parks and Recreation plans new events to make up for concert cancellation

Comic Con, train show and lumber conference key pieces to recover lost revenue of Rock the Shores

Victoria Royals look ahead to Game 3 in playoff series

Best of seven series tied 1-1 after weekend play

Victoria producer’s docu-drama nominated at Canadian Screen Awards

1491: The Untold Story of the Americas Before Columbus tells history from Indigneous perspective

VIDEO: Keeping the hope alive, 28 years later

Annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive run raised money for Child Find B.C.

B.C. river cleanup crew finds bag of discarded sex toys

Chilliwack volunteers stumble on unexpected find while removing 600 lbs of trash from riverway

Trudeau sells housing plan in visit to hot real estate market in B.C.

Trudeau said the budget contains measures to help first-time buyers

Norway opens probe into why cruise ship ventured into storm

The Viking Sky was headed for southern Norway when it had engine problems on Saturday afternoon

Fired B.C. farmland commission chair backs NDP rule changes

Richard Bullock agrees with Lana Popham, ALC records don’t

Kamloops chamber of commerce director let go after controversial Facebook posts

Facebook account had derogatory comments about Muslims, Justin Trudeau

B.C. RCMP officer cleared after Taser incident seriously injures woman

Woman with knives refused to comply with orders therefore officer used appropriate level of force

‘Bikinishe’ swimwear retailer prompts Better Business Bureau warning

Watchdog has gotten dozens of complaints about company, which has been using fake Vancouver address

Woman wants Tofino to get a nude beach

“They may enjoy a surf and then walk around naked and just be free.”

Most Read