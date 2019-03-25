Increasing cloudiness with a high of 12 C for today

Increasing cloudiness is expected for Monday’s forecast with a high of 12 C throughout the day. (Black Press Media file photo)

Monday’s forecast is calling for increasing cloudiness throughout the day with showers beginning in the afternoon and a high of 12 C. The rain is expected to end late in the evening with clouds continuing overnight and a low of 6 C with 60 per cent chance of rain throughout the night.

Tuesday is expected to be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorm and a high of 11 C, with an overnight low of 4 C.

Wednesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 14 C. Clouds and a 30 per cent chance of showers are forecasted for overnight with a low of 6 C.

Thursday is supposed to be cloudy throughout the day and night with a high of 13 C and an overnight low of 6 C.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 13. Cloudy periods are expected overnight with a low of 4 C.