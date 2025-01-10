 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Indian media erroneously report release of B.C. murder suspects

Four men accused in killing of Sikh gurdwara president Hardeep Singh Nijjar are still in custody
Anna Burns
Anna Burns
34366722_web1_20231027151056-653c16884c4b708eb966f209jpeg
A photograph of late temple president Hardeep Singh Nijjar is seen on a banner outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib, in Surrey, in 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

The four men accused of the murder of Surrey Sikh temple president Hardeep Singh Nijjar are still in custody, despite Indian media stating otherwise. 

Several Indian media outlets wrongly reported that the four accused had been released on bail.

The BC Supreme Court told the Surrey Now-Leader that the four accused are still in custody and scheduled to appear in New Westminister Supreme Court on Feb. 11.  

A statement from the RCMP Integrated Homicide Investigation team (IHIT) also confirmed that fact.

"IHIT can confirm all four accused are still in custody," IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Freda Fong told the Surrey Now-Leader.

Amandeep Singh, 22, Karan Brar, 22, Kamalpreet Singh, 22, and Karanpreet Singh, 28, are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Nijjar, 45, was shot to death on June 18, 2023 in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, in the 7000-block of Scott Road in Newton. He was found in his truck.

A story from one media outlet, The Times of India, referred to Court Services Online, which includes information about the four accused's appearances in provincial court but not their appearances in B.C. Supreme Court.

A stay of proceedings was entered on the file on Nov. 18, 2024, when the case moved from the provincial court to the Supreme Court.

 

 

Anna Burns

About the Author: Anna Burns

I cover breaking news, health care, non-profits and social issues-related topics for the Surrey Now-Leader.
Read more

More News

'Why her?': Mother faces Surrey child's killer as day parole denied
'Why her?': Mother faces Surrey child's killer as day parole denied
Bigger Duncan, new south-end municipality? Cowichan officials ponder possibilities
Bigger Duncan, new south-end municipality? Cowichan officials ponder possibilities
BC Hydro cuts power to Port Alice to fix storm-weakened equipment
BC Hydro cuts power to Port Alice to fix storm-weakened equipment
Pop-up banner image