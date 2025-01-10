Indian media erroneously report release of B.C. murder suspects

Four men accused in killing of Sikh gurdwara president Hardeep Singh Nijjar are still in custody

The four men accused of the murder of Surrey Sikh temple president Hardeep Singh Nijjar are still in custody, despite Indian media stating otherwise.

Several Indian media outlets wrongly reported that the four accused had been released on bail.

The BC Supreme Court told the Surrey Now-Leader that the four accused are still in custody and scheduled to appear in New Westminister Supreme Court on Feb. 11.

A statement from the RCMP Integrated Homicide Investigation team (IHIT) also confirmed that fact.

"IHIT can confirm all four accused are still in custody," IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Freda Fong told the Surrey Now-Leader.

Amandeep Singh, 22, Karan Brar, 22, Kamalpreet Singh, 22, and Karanpreet Singh, 28, are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Nijjar, 45, was shot to death on June 18, 2023 in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, in the 7000-block of Scott Road in Newton. He was found in his truck.

A story from one media outlet, The Times of India, referred to Court Services Online, which includes information about the four accused's appearances in provincial court but not their appearances in B.C. Supreme Court.

A stay of proceedings was entered on the file on Nov. 18, 2024, when the case moved from the provincial court to the Supreme Court.