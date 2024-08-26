Indigenous housing site launched in Kelowna for parents, children

Tupa's Lodge, a new Indigenous housing site will help parents and families experiencing substance use disorders

A new housing strategy centred around Indigenous families will be opening its doors to people struggling with substance use in Kelowna.

Joseph Lang, executive director of Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society said Tupa’s Lodge and associated resources will provide families with the tools and the safe space they need to "break the cycle of substance use and trauma."

The new housing strategy, called Tupa’s Lodge, will provide parents with culturally sensitive and trauma-informed supports to allow people the opportunity to focus on recovery and wellness with their family in a collaborative effort by BC Women's Hospital and Health Centre, the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society, the Aboriginal Housing Management Association and BC Housing.

“Indigenous mothers and birthing parents living with addiction challenges need a safe, stable place to focus on their healing journey and parenting,” said Jennifer Whiteside, minister of mental health and addictions.

The province will provide $1.8 million in grant funds to the initiative to purchase and renovate the building and will contribute $195,000 to annual operating costs.

The federal government, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, has also provided $400,000 to the cause.

“These new homes will provide a helpful and safe place for Indigenous mothers, parents and their children to go during their time of need," said Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister of housing.

"Substance use among Indigenous birthers is influenced by factors such as racism, colonization, intergenerational trauma, and barriers to services, leading to stigma and fear of child removal," said Tiova De kok, project lead for Perinatal Substance Use Initiatives with Interior Health.

Tupa’s Lodge will provide culturally safe perinatal bed-based treatment with an emphasis on reducing negative interactions within health care settings, said De kok.

BC Women’s Hospital and Health Centre is currently the province’s only facility dedicated to the health of women, newborns and families, providing care to more than 50,000 people each year.

The centre's specialized programs include high-risk maternity and neonatal intensive care, sexual assault care, medical genetics, HIV care, reproductive and sexual health, perinatal substance use, osteoporosis and complex chronic diseases.

