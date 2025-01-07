Indigenous led non-profit secures ancestral land on Salt Spring Island

Stqeeye' Learning Society still seeking donations

Stqeeye' (STAH-KAY-AH) Learning Society, which is led primarily by a board of primarily Quw’utsun (Cowichan) elders, have acquired property on Salt Spring Island on the land of their ancestors in Xwaaqu'um (Burgoyne Bay Valley).

In Hul’q’umi’num’, the language of the Quw’utsun peoples, Xwaaqw’um means female merganser duck place, specifically the red-breasted merganser which congregate there year-round. Located in the heart of Quw’utsun (Cowichan) territory, Xwaaqw’um lies across from Hwtl’upnets (Maple Bay) in Sansum Narrows, a stretch of ocean separating Vancouver Island’s eastern coast and Salt Spring Island.

"We are thrilled to announce that the land has been secured and is now the home of the Stqeeye'," said co-manager Sulsameethl (Deb) George. "This will be a base for growing their important land restoration projects and their Youth on the Land programs."

The remainder of this community-based $2 million campaign is finding continued support in the region, with a goal of bringing in $250,000 this winter to finalize the purchase. According to co-campaign manager John Cooksey, the acquisition with a mortgage was finalized in December of 2023. Cooksey and his wife Pam Tarr were brought on to launch the campaign in April of 2023. The land was acquired eight months later, and since they have been working to pay off the debt so Stqeeye’ holds the land free and clear — a task they hope to finish this winter.

"That’s an immediate goal of $250,000 out of the $1 million total we still need to raise. We feel very fortunate to have matching funds that will double all donations in this winter campaign push," said Cooksey.

According to Cooksey one of the founders of Stqeeye’ was a hereditary Quw’utsun chief named Tousilum who had a dream of returning to the land of his ancestors. The short video Mi tse' t'akw' (Coming Home) about the once-in-a-generation campaign to bring Cowichan Elders back to live on their traditional territory for the first time in 150 years can be viewed on YouTube.

"As told in the video he actually passed away just a couple of months before his dream was realized," said Cooksey. "Since early this year his wife Sulsameethl George has been living on the land of her ancestors close to their daughter and granddaughter and continues the traditions of 600 generations on that land. Watching that homecoming, and welcome, has been by far our favourite part of working on the campaign."

"This has been the fulfillment of a dream not only for Tousilum, but for Stqeeye’ as a whole," said Cooksey. "For years, Elders and youth have had to take ferries back and forth to Salt Spring to participate in their programs and restore the land, with no private space on BC Parks land for ceremony. With the purchase of this land, Stqeeye’ can build a campground specially for the Youth on the Land program, which they can now expand to serve more youth, and have already started a native plant nursery to help supply the 80,000 plants they’ll need every year for their restoration projects; but first, Stqeeye’ needs to raise further funds to pay off the debt on the land, so all of their resources can go to expanding their programs."