Indigenous Okanagan leaders earn B.C. Reconciliation Award

Enderby's Gloria Morgan and West Kelowna's Chris Gosselin are recipients of the 2024 B.C. Reconciliation Award

Two Indigenous leaders in the Okanagan are recipients of a prestigious award recognizing their efforts to promote reconciliation in B.C.

The Office of the Lieutenant Governor of B.C. and the BC Achievement Foundation announced the winners of the fourth BC Reconciliation Awards Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Four individuals and two organizations were announced as recipients, having demonstrated "exceptional leadership, integrity, respect and commitment to furthering reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples in the province of British Columbia, or inspired others to continue reconciliation efforts."

Among the four individual recipients are Enderby's Gloria Morgan and West Kelowna's retired Cpl. Chris Gosselin, MOM.

"The stories of this year's BC Reconciliation Award recipients give me hope," said Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin. "These are stories that awaken hearts to the truths of some of the most difficult history of our country, but also stories of resilience, generosity, healing and bravery. Every year, I am deeply inspired by the work of these recipients, the depth of their communities, and their commitment to authentic, respectful relationship building. I am honoured to share the work of the recipients and express my gratitude for all they have contributed to reconciliation in British Columbia."

Morgan is a survivor of St. Eugene's Indian Residential School and the '60s Scoop. After serving as an RCMP officer for 11 years, she transitioned to law in 1994. Morgan practiced law until 2001, when she was elected chief of the Splatsin First Nation, serving two terms.

Morgan's dedication to justice extended to her role as a federal adjudicator for Indian Residential Schools Resolution Canada, supporting survivors across the country.

She has contributed to numerous boards, including Tsm7aksaltn Teaching Centre in Enderby, and Okanagan College, where she championed Indigenous curriculum development and ensured that Indigenization and reconciliation worked hand in hand. As an advocate for education and cultural preservation, she has promoted fundraising for Indigenous students and taught Secwepemc Youth Language and Cultural Arts classes.

Currently a board member of the Provincial Health Services Authority, Morgan remains a force for reconciliation, bridging cultural divides through her work with the Enderby and District Arts Council and community events.

Gosselin, whose traditional name is Makadewaa Makwa ("that comes from the black bear people"), is a band member of Tootinaowaziibeeng, a reserve in Manitoba. Like Morgan, he is a former Mountie, having served over 23 years with the RCMP in B.C., building relationships between the police force, Indigenous communities and provincial and federal government agencies.

Gosselin was given the Order of Merit for Police Award in Ottawa in 2010.

Of Ojibwe and Métis descent, he became known for his diplomatic approach to improving the tripartite policing agreement with Stó:lō communities. His work focused on reconciliation, cultural sensitivity and ensuring Indigenous voices were respected within the justice system.

Gosselin championed cultural education within the RCMP, training officers on Indigenous traditions and advocating for tailored policing services. Noticing gaps in community tripartite agreements, he helped to establish the Urban Indigenous Liaison position and formed a specialized unit focused on cultural sensitivity. His leadership led to the signing of the Community Safety Agreement in 2021 for 14 Indigenous communities without a policing agreement.

In 2022, the Stó:lō Tribal Council communities honoured Gosselin upon his retirement with being adopted and covered with an ancestral name, Qelets'telts (protector of the people).

The other individual Reconciliation Awards went to Lucy Bell (Sdahl Ḵ'awaas) of Old Massett, and Phyllis Webstad of William Lake. The two organization recipients are Kamloops's Qwelmínte Secwépemc and Port Alberni's Usma Nuu-chah-nulth Family and Child Services, Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council.

This year's recipients will be recognized in a ceremony at Government House in Victoria in 2025.