Protesters were outside the Serious Coffee on Blanshard Street in Victoria Wednesday morning after protesting at the Ministry of Energy, Mines & Petroleum Resources through the night. Twelve protesters were arrested by police during the occupation. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Indigenous protesters arrested during pipeline rally in Victoria file police complaint

A dozen protesters were arrested in Victoria

The 12 Indigenous protesters arrested for protesting in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in Victoria last week have filed a complaint against the police.

The dozen were asking that the chiefs’ demands regarding stopping work on the Coastal GasLink pipeline be upheld, observed and respected.

On Wednesday, the Union of BC Indian Chiefs said multiple protesters were injured, despite Victoria police claims that no one was hurt. The protesters had blocked the entrance to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources on Blanshard Street on Tuesday for about 18 hours, starting at 11 a.m. on Jan. 21.

The arrestees have sent a formal complaint to the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner and are speaking at the student union building at the University of Victoria on Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Protesters block B.C. government building entrance to support Wet’suwet’en First Nation

READ MORE: 12 Wet’suwet’en supporters arrested by VicPD

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en activists say Victoria arrests a ‘perpetuation of violence’

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nanaimo man hit with pole in dispute over off-leash dog
Next story
‘Critically low’ caribou population prompts wolf cull in the Chilcotin

Just Posted

Indigenous protesters arrested during pipeline rally in Victoria file police complaint

A dozen protesters were arrested in Victoria

BC Transit seeks feedback for proposed route changes to Esquimalt, View Royal

Feedback can be collected through open houses, survey

Greater Victoria School District will rename George Jay Elementary

The board will develop a committee to choose a new name

Students protest UVic’s new divestment policy

Divest UVic calls policy to reduce carbon emissions by 45 per cent over next 10 years ‘greenwashing’

Man with debilitating injuries from 2010 Saanich arrest will get new trial

A Court of Appeals Justice made the ruling on Monday in a Vancouver courtroom

B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms

Greater Victoria’s wanted list for the week of Jan. 28

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you concerned about the coronavirus?

The coronavirus which has sparked concern around the globe has now arrived… Continue reading

Police arrest Baby Bear statue thief in Island community

Suspect alleged to be responsible for other crimes in Chemainus, Nanaimo, Ladysmith and Alberta

Calgary man dies in snowmobiling incident near Revelstoke

Boulder Mountain is a popular snowmobiling area west of the city

‘Critically low’ caribou population prompts wolf cull in the Chilcotin

Itcha-Ilgachuz herd numbers down to 385, from 2,800 in 2003

RCMP to review fatal B.C. train derailment investigation after evidence points to ‘cover up’

The derailment, which occurred on Feb. 4, 2019, killed three men from Calgary

Family hopes Britain can get pregnant B.C. woman out of China’s coronavirus epicentre

Lauren Williams, who is about 35 weeks pregnant, has been stuck in Wuhan

Caregiver, society charged in death of developmentally disabled B.C. woman

The victim was not given the ‘necessities of life,’ police said

Most Read