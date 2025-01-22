Indigenous voices to help support B.C.'s response to tariffs: Eby

Having First Nations at the table will help B.C. move together to respond to Trump, build up economy: Eby

As the United States threatens to impose tariffs on Canada as early as Feb. 1, B.C. First Nations are asserting their voice in negotiations.

Perhaps the most public articulation of First Nations' demands for a seat at the table came during opening remarks at the two-day First Nations Leaders' Gathering, wrapping up in Vancouver Wednesday.

The meeting brought together more than 1,000 people representing more than 200 First Nations in B.C. to discuss issues important to First Nations, whose members are – in the words of Premier David Eby – "disproportionately" impacted by the "very significant challenges" facing British Columbians at large. Cited issues include housing, the opioid drug crisis, inflation and the state of the economy.

A new issue has since joined this catalogue: the threats of tariffs from the United States. A trio of senior First Nations leaders used Tuesday's (Jan. 21) start of the gathering to stake a specific claim when it comes to formulating any responses to the U.S. trade threats.

"There needs to be the understanding that First Nations are owners of the lands here in this province and that there is recognition of our rights and our title to these lands, " Cheryl Casimer, Chief of First Nations Summit, said during a joint press conference with Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs and Terry Teegee, Regional Chief of the B.C. Assembly of First Nations. "Having said that, that is why we need to be full partners sitting at the table with whomever is government."

She added good stewardship of the lands and its resources is crucial and it is critical First Nations sit at the table.

"We haven't been invited to be part of Team Canada yet," she said, adding if that does not happen, "we are going to find ourselves in a situation where there could be potential conflict and we don't want that."

In B.C., Premier David Eby said Tuesday that a task force "gathering to support the province's response" to the tariffs will include a representative from the First Nations Leadership Council. Bridgitte Anderson, head of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, Jonathan Price, CEO of Teck Resources, and Tamara Vrooman, CEO of the Vancouver International Airport, will co-chair the task force, which also includes labour representatives.

Eby said

"It might not be immediately intuitive to people about why Indigenous governments need to have a critical role at the table," he said. "It is important to understand that for major projects looking to accelerate across the province ... it's hard to think of one right now that doesn't involve some level of Indigenous government participation, whether on the ownership side or the permitting process."

"Having that Indigenous voice at the table will help us all move together in the same direction."

One of the most prominent Indigenous voices in B.C. made news twice within 24 hours concerning his position Enbridge Northern Gateway Project

The proposal to build a twinned pipeline from Bruderheim, Alta. to Kitimat, B.C.. The 1,150-kilometre-long project would have delivered tar sands diluted bitumen for export, but would have also impacted the ecosystem of the Douglas Channel part of the Great Bear Rainforest. Environmentalists and some affected First Nations opposed the project, which eventually failed to get federal approval because it crosses provincial borders.

On Tuesday, Phillip signalled a reversal in his former opposition to the project in light of the threats from the United States. But on Wednesday (Jan. 22) he said he does not "support resuscitating dead projects such as the failed Northern Gateway pipeline, which would have been an absolute disaster" for lands and waters. "I sincerely apologize for any confusion on this point," he said.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith suggested to reporters Tuesday that construction of the pipeline needs to “immediately start” to diversify the country’s export markets, in light of Trump’s threatened tariffs on Canadian exports.

On Wednesday, Phillip issued a statement confirming his opposition to Northern Gateway, and pipelines more generally.

"We remain acutely aware that we are in perilous times globally and need to be planning for the possibility of tariffs from President Trump. This does not mean building more pipelines, despite government deliberations and wildly speculative media."

He also used the occasion to "commend the thousands and thousands of good people across the country, led by First Nations in B.C., who opposed the project.”

Teegee, who opposed the project when it ws proposed, said debate about Northern Gateway speaks to the approval process and the ability of First Nations to make decisions.

"I think it's really important that we get that right in terms of Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, the ability to create a framework of not only provincial and/or federal governments to approve projects, but First Nations to be part of the decision-making process in terms of the many of these types of linear (pipeline) project and further perhaps even mining and/or forestry."

