Indigenous youth speak to protesters outside of Serious Coffee Wednesday morning. Some spent upwards of 10 hours occupying the office of the Ministry of Energy, Mines & Petroleum Resources on Tuesday in protest of the provincial governments plans to run the Coastal Gaslink through Wet’suwet’en territory. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Indigenous youth arrested during 15-hour occupation to hold press conference Wednesday morning

The speakers are expected to condemn police, RCMP actions towards Indigenous people

A press conference is expected to be held on Wednesday morning by the Indigenous youth who were arrested last week during a lengthy occupation of a provincial government building lobby in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

According to a press release an official complaint has been filed regarding the Victoria Police Department’s conduct towards those demonstrating and the “forceful” arrest they faced.

RELATED: 12 Wet’suwet’en supporters arrested by VicPD

Twelve protesters were arrested by VicPD in the early morning hours last Wednesday during the occupation of the Ministry of Mines, Energy and Petroleum Resources.

VicPD said after 15 hours officers began arresting participants with the “minimum amount of force.”

RELATED: VIDEO: Protesters block entrance to Victoria government building to support Wet’suwet’en First Nation

The speakers, which include Chief Don Tom, vice president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, will begin at 9 a.m. in the Student Union Building at the University of Victoria. The purpose, according to the release, is to condemn police and RCMP conduct towards Indigenous peoples.

The event will be live-streamed on the Indigenous Climate Action Facebook page.


