Individual found safe following river search in Courtenay

A suspect fled police Jan. 27 and was suspected of going into the Courtenay River

Multi-agency first responders attended the Courtenay River Saturday (Jan.27) night after reports of a man who escaped police had jumped or fallen into the river.

The Comox Valley RCMP, Courtenay Fire Department and Comox Valley Search and Rescue converged on the river after police located a suspect in an investigation. According to a report, the suspect noticed the police officers and ended up fleeing on foot.

There was an indication the suspect may have gone into the river near Home Hardware at 610 Anderton Ave. and the search continued to the Courtenay Estuary.

The suspect was not found that evening but with the help of contacts, RCMP was able to track down the individual Sunday morning (Jan.28).

The Record has reached out to Comox Valley RCMP for more information on the incident.