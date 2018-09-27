Twitter photo

Indulge in some ‘Higher Learning’ at a Victoria dispensary

Curious about cannabis? Trees Dispensary holds three seminars at Yates Street location

When it comes to cannabis, not everyone is schooled in the ways of greenery despite legalization inching closer.

So, to get in gear for Oct. 17, Island-based Trees Dispensary is holding a series of seminars called Higher Learning to cover how cannabis affects your health, safe consumption and what you need to know if you’re using it to manage pain.

Trees Dispensary has seven locations in Nanaimo and Victoria where the focus is on sourcing high-grade, Island-grown cannabis.

Three sessions are offered Oct. 4, 11 and 18 with cannabis educators, consultants and advocates including Sarah Lovegrove, of the Cannabis Nurse Network and grower Andrew McLachlan.

Each 2-hour seminar is free, kicks off at 6 p.m. and will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Trees location at 546 Yates St.

Oh, and there will be snacks, compliments of Cafe Bliss.

