Infamous Okanagan highway encampment bulldozed

The camp had vexed residents in the area since it was first spotted

An encampment for those experiencing unsheltered homelessness off Highway 97 just north of Penticton has finally been cleared.

Traffic was down to a single lane on July 17, as trucks and equipment were offloaded and went to work on the embankment and hillside.

Dirt and detritus, including items from the encampment and the trees that had once surrounded it, formed a large pile the size of several cars.

The land is part of an easement for Highway 97, which takes it out of the jurisdiction of the Penticton Indian Band, the City of Penticton and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, and makes it the responsibility of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Due to its location, which local RCMP had previously referred to as a jurisdictional 'Bermuda Triangle', the site was unable to be cleared despite protests from locals including elected RDOS officials.

Just a week prior, Black Press had reached out to MoTI to get an update about the camp and whether it would be cleared.

The ministry's statement at that time had been vague, saying that there had been conversations with local organizations but refusing to comment on any possible eviction notices that were claimed to have been sent to at least one resident of the camp or to provide even a broad timeline for clearing the site.

"With respect to the encampments in the region, MOTI is actively engaged with other provincial ministries, local governments, RCMP and Penticton Indian Band to find resolutions for concerns at these sites," reads the statement. "Several meetings have been held this week involving all agencies, with a goal to ensure a compassionate and respectful outcome."

Black Press has reached out to MoTI for updated information.