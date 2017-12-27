A three-month-old infant and his mother escaped injury after their vehicle flipped on the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday morning. The male driver of the vehicle had lost control and suffered a broken arm during the incident. Submitted

Infant escapes injury on Trans-Canada Highway in Saanich

A three-month old infant is safe and sound with his mother following a vehicle incident in Saanich on Boxing Day.

The infant was with his 24-year-old mother and a 27-year-old man southbound on the Trans-Canada Highway when the man lost control of the northbound Sedan in which the trio was travelling. The vehicle flipped, ending up in the southbound lane of the highway, where it intersects Tillicum Road.

The infant, as well as his mother, did not suffer any injuries, while crews with B.C. Ambulance brought to an area hospital with a broken arm.

“It was incredible fortunate that the injuries were not more serious,” said Sgt. Phil Davies of the Saanich Police.

He said speed was a factor in the incident, which could have turned out far worse for not only the individuals in the vehicle, but also other vehicles travelling at the time of the incident at around 10:30 a.m.

“The risk to other vehicles on the road was very high,” said Davies. “This was a high risk incident.”

He is reminding drivers to pay attention to speed and weather conditions.

Davies said the driver received a speeding violation.

