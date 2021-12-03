Information sought after ‘ACAB’ graffiti found on police monument in Victoria

Police officers in front of the Bastion BC Law Enforcement Memorial behind the BC legislature on Sept. 29. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

The Victoria Police Department is investigating after a police monument at the B.C. legislature was graffitied with an anti-police acronym last week.

VicPD says officers discovered ‘ACAB,’ which stands for All Cops Are Bastards, graffitied on the Bastion BC Law Enforcement Memorial on Nov. 27.

The memorial is a provincial monument dedicated to officers who have lost their lives in service. It includes 129 officers’ names, including six former VicPD members.

VicPD is asking anyone with information to come forward, by contacting the report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1. Reports can be made anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

