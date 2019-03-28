A truck used as part of logging operations on Saturna Island. The three community members who helped suspend logging operations have been told the injunctions they were served with stand. (Photo courtesy of Perry LaFortune)

Injunctions served to protesting Tsawout members still stand

GoFundMe for their legal defence hits $18,000

Three Tsawout community members have been served with injunctions from their Chief and council after their protests led to the temporary suspension of logging on band lands – Saturna Island Indian Reserve No. 7.

Tsawout leadership confirm injunctions are in place against three community members and have not been rescinded.

ALSO READ: Logging halts as Tsawout leadership launches legal action against members of their community

The members are supported by many in their community and a GoFundMe page has raised $18,000 for their legal fees, in just two days. They have consistently stated throughout the stand-off that the logging decision was made without consultation and should have been put to a community referendum. They say familial links to the land and the Tsawout’s strong relationship with it made their protests necessary.

Mavis Underwood, a councillor for the Tsawout First Nation said, “The injunctions are going forward on Monday. Our insurance needs a measure like an injunction. We need to show this to mitigate our liability and loss.”

Three blocks of land had been prepared for logging but due to the community members’ actions, logging halted after about 80 per cent of Block A had been felled. Underwood says that to fulfill the Tsawout’s contract with the logging company, they need to finish this block and remove the felled timber, which is currently still on site.

ALSO READ: Bitter Saturna land-use dispute highlights legal grey areas

In a meeting with Underwood, Tuesday, it was understood by the members protesting that logging would cease if they did not reenter the site. They reported that a later council meeting, of which they weren’t a part, recommended the injunctions be rescinded.

However Underwood said of the meeting they attended, “We really felt that we made a motion under duress. We still have a minority forcing us to make decisions without us having the time to go back and consult the community.”

The three protesters and their supporters point out that their actions were prompted by the logging on the island, which they say happened with no community consultation or referendum.

The three community members served with injunctions have declined to comment further, citing legal advice.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: 442 Squadron rescue operation at Long Beach, Tofino
Next story
Overcrowding, targeted violence spur protest at Saanich jail

Just Posted

Overcrowding, targeted violence spur protest at Saanich jail

Correctional officers to rally outside Wilkinson jail Friday morning

Two women assaulted in downtown Victoria while waiting for a taxi

The Victoria police are looking for witnesses to an incident on March 26

UPDATED: Cougar evades police, dogs in Saanich

Greater Victoria has had a ‘number of confirmed cougar sightings’ this spring

Veterans Affairs Minister injured while touring submarine in Esquimalt

Minister Lawrence MacAuley evacuated after sustaining minor knee injury

Injunctions served to protesting Tsawout members still stand

GoFundMe for their legal defence hits $18,000

VIDEO: Pacific FC mascot hopefuls bring the heat at tryouts

Team looking for mascot ahead of inaugural season

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Hughes Clues: Canucks rookie offers glimpse of future in 3-2 win over Kings

Defenceman shines as Vancouver beats L.A. in shootout

Electric floatplanes will change the business of flying across the strait

Harbour Air Seaplanes first in the world to attempt converting fleet to zero-emissions aircraft

VIDEO: 442 Squadron rescue operation at Long Beach, Tofino

Military unit rescues four people stranded on Lovekin Rock

Ex-Surrey Mountie who has PTSD related to child porn cases wins a court fight

Federal and provincial governments tried to have lawsuit dismissed; Judge decides it should go to trial

B.C. mayor takes leave of absence to fight sex assault charge

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Disturbing video goes viral showing Alaskan hunters killing sleeping bear, cubs

Andrew Renner, the father, and Owen Renner, his son, were found guilty of numerous charges

Most Read