UPDATE: Bear carcass located following attack near Summerland

Incident occurred west of Summerland on morning of June 13

3:27 p.m.

UPDATE

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service has now located a black bear carcass west of Summerland, near the area where a hunter was injured on June 13.

11:02 a.m.

ORIGINAL

A bear that attacked a man west of Summerland has not been located and may be wounded in the area, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says.

The incident occurred in the McNulty Forest Service Road area, near Agur Lake on Thursday, June 13.

At around 8 a.m., a man hunting with another individual in the area shot and wounded a black bear. The man approached the bear, believing it had been killed. The bear got up, knocked the man down and attacked him.

The man was able to fire another shot, but the bear got away and has not been located.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The attack was reported to the Conservation Officer Service around 3:30 p.m. Conservation officers responded to the site and conducted a search for several hours, but were not able to locate the bear. The search for the bear is continuing.

Conservation officers urge people to avoid the area and to take precautions in case of wildlife encounters. Precautions include travelling in groups and carrying bear spray.

McNulty Forest Service Road, where the incident occurred, is around 19 kilometres from downtown Summerland and more than 13 kilometres from the Kettle Valley Steam Railway station in Summerland.