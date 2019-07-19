A baby deer named Gilbert is in need of a home at a licensed sanctuary, says Dr. Oz of Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital. (Facebook)

Injured fawn at B.C. vet will be euthanized Friday night unless claimed by sanctuary

Gilbert the deer is currently being treated at West Kelowna’s Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital

A baby deer in West Kelowna is running out of time.

Unless a licensed animal sanctuary claims Gilbert by 5 p.m. Friday night, the fawn will be euthanized as it is against provincial regulations to keep a deer in confined areas.

Gilbert was suffering from a broken leg when he was brought to Rose Valley Veterinary Clinic in West Kelowna, and is unable to walk on his own and cannot be released into the wild.

“I’m hoping any sanctuary will call and take him,” said Rose Valley’s Dr. Moshe Oz.

The veterinarian has spent the last three days with Gilbert and has been trying around the clock to help find a sanctuary to save the fawn’s life.

Dr. Oz said that if they can’t save the baby deer it will be a definite sign that there are more animal sanctuaries needed in the Okanagan.

“There should be a way to save these baby deer,” he said.

