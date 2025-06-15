Injured hiker rescued by helicopter from Della Falls

Alberni Valley Rescue Squad takes hoist team to remote hiking spot to airlift hiker

Members of Alberni Valley Rescue Squad's hoist team assist an injured hiker into a helicopter from the Della Falls trail on Saturday, June 24, 2025. (AVRS PHOTO)

A hiker with an ankle injury was airlifted from the Della Falls trail on Saturday, June 14 after spending the night with fellow hikers waiting for rescuers to arrive.

Members of the volunteer Alberni Valley Rescue Squad received a call Friday night after the hiker activated an SOS via their iPhone. Della Falls is located on the far side of Great Central Lake, only accessible by boat. The rescue squad assembled their boat team and a small group of rescuers, but search managers decided to wait until Saturday morning due to the distance to the hiker as well as the terrain.

"The injured subject was confirmed to be in stable condition and supported overnight, allowing for a planned and measured response," an AVRS spokesperson said.

When the helicopter from Ascent Helicopters and the AVRS hoist team arrived near the base of Della Falls they were waved to a landing zone by the hikers that stayed overnight with the injured party. Searchers helped the injured hiker into the helicopter and the crew flew to a waiting ambulance that took the hiker to West Coast General Hospital for treatment.

The volunteer rescue squad reminds people recreating in the backcountry that if they are in trouble to call 911 for help early. "The sooner we know, the better we can plan a safe and effective response."