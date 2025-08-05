Prince Rupert SAR rescues hunter after he plummets 300 feet

The hunter sustained significant injuries to his lower limbs; satellite comms device credited for swift rescue

Prince Rupert Ground Search and Rescue rescued an injured hunter who had fallen 300 feet over the weekend.

Prince Rupert Ground Search and Rescue (PRGSAR) rescued an injured hunter from hazardous terrain during a recent emergency operation over the weekend.

On Aug. 2, seven members of PRGSAR along with three members from Terrace Search & Rescue were called out by BC Emergency Health Services to rescue two hunters near Lachmach Lake. One of the hunters had fallen approximately 300 feet and sustained substantial injuries to his lower limbs.

Thankfully for the hunters, they had recently purchased an inReach SOS satellite communications device, according to the rescue team.

"The decision to carry reliable satellite gear made all the difference," PRGSAR stated. "Without this device, this rescue could have had a very different outcome as the pair’s location was very remote and in rugged terrain."

PRGSAR added this incident should serve as a reminder to all outdoor enthusiasts across the province that a well-equipped backcountry kit is a tool of survival.

The team also thanked Canadian Helicopters for their quick response to the callout.