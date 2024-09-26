Injured kitten found on side of rural B.C. road needs leg amputated

'Degloving' can happen when a cat is hit by a car or attacked by another animal

An 11-week-old kitten found on the side of a rural road in northern B.C. is awaiting surgery to have her leg amputated.

Cola, now named by B.C. SPCA staff, was found on the side of a rural road in Montney, about 24 kilometres north of Fort St. John, with her leg "degloved." SPCA say degloved means that the skin and the tissue on her leg were removed.

The people who found Cola rushed her to a veterinary clinic, which then contacted the B.C. SPCA's North Peace animal centre in Fort St. John.

The North Peace animal centre manager Sara Hamanishi said Cola needed to stay overnight at the veterinary clinic, where she was given fluids, pain medication and an X-ray for her leg. The veterinarian determined Cola had no nerve function in her leg and it would need to be amputated.

“Her leg was bandaged, and she was put on kennel rest until she can have the surgery,” Hamanishi said. “She needs frequent bandage changes here at the animal centre to help keep her leg from getting infected.”

The SPCA doesn't know exactly how Cola was injured, but "degloving can often occur when a cat is hit by a car or attacked by an animal."

“Cola is a delightful kitten with a sweet and snuggly personality who loves cuddling. She is playful and spirited and enjoys her toys.”