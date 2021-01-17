Members of Arrowsmith Search and Rescue. Arrowsmith SAR took part as three skiers were rescued from the south side of the mountain on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 with one woman taken to hospital in Comox.(PQB News file photo)

Members of Arrowsmith Search and Rescue. Arrowsmith SAR took part as three skiers were rescued from the south side of the mountain on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 with one woman taken to hospital in Comox.(PQB News file photo)

Injured skier among three rescued in the dark from Mount Arrowsmith

‘It was a very bad, very precarious spot to be able to locate them’

Three skiers were rescued from the south side of Mount Arrowsmith on Sunday (Jan. 17), with one woman taken to hospital in Comox.

In a joint rescue operation, Arrowsmith Search and Rescue Association (ASAR) and Alberni Valley Rescue Squad (AVRS) were able to assist in locating and rescuing the skiers from Judge’s Route on the mountain. One of the skiers sustained ‘significant injuries’.

Ken Neden of the ASAR said they were called out at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday. Their involvement in the operation included a team of three rope people searching with the 442 Squadron, a Canadian Air Force tactical and search and rescue helicopter based at the Canadian Forces Base in Comox.

“It was a very bad, very precarious spot to be able to locate them,” said Neden.

A helicopter and search plane were tasked with finding the skiers while search and rescue teams worked on foot.

According to Neden, AVRS members were lifted to the top of Mount Arrowsmith to try and work their way down and locate the skiers.

ASAR used helicopters and flares to illuminate the side of the mountain as it became dark. Reports indicated nearby residents were calling to report fires on the mountain.

Once the trio of skiers was located at approximately midnight, AVRS rescuers ‘roped down’ from helicopters and and “packaged” them for retrieval.

Neden said “there had been quite a bit of cloud in and around where the people were, which was roughly two-thirds up the mountain,” adding to the precariousness of the situation.

No update on the injured woman’s condition was immediately available.

Search and Rescue

