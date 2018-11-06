Inland Island Highway speed reduced to 110 km/h from Parksville to Campbell River

Limits in Duncan to Nanaimo stretch also reduced as part of sweeping changes

The Inland Island Highway between Parksville and Campbell River will see a reduced speed limit of 110 km/h.

The provincial government is putting the brakes on the only stretch of highway on Vancouver Island where it is legal to go 120 kilometres per hour.

And similar safety-related speed reductions are coming to highways in Cowichan and the North Island as part of sweeping changes introduced this morning.

Included in the rollback — which is expected to be in effect by the end of the week — is the Inland Island Highway from Parksville to Campbell River (reduced to 110 km/h from 120), Highway 1, Cowichan Bay to Nanaimo (90 to 80) and Highway 19, Bloedel to Sayward (100 to 90).

“We know people want to get where they’re going quickly. Our job is to help make sure they also get there safely,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Since the former government raised speed limits in 2014, serious crashes have been on the rise. By rolling back speed limits slightly, our goal is to reduce accidents, keep roads open and protect the lives of British Columbians.”

RELATED: Speed limits being reduced on 15 BC highways

The changes come after the Ministry of Transportation reviewed three years of data on 1,300 kilometres of highway where speed limits were increased as part of the 2014 Rural Safety and Speed Review. Ministry staff considered all contributing factors in serious highway collisions. This includes speed, distracted driving, wildlife, changing weather and people driving too fast for conditions.

Speed limits on Highway 19 stretching from Campbell River to Bloedel (90 km/h) and Port McNeill to Port Hardy (100 km/h) showed no reduction in safety so speed limits will remain the same.

“Speeding has been one of the top three factors contributing to car crashes, especially in rural and remote areas of B.C.” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer. “Research has shown that reducing speed lowers the number of crashes and severity of injuries, so I am very supportive of the speed limit reductions announced today.”

On all corridors where collisions increased, the RCMP will be boosting its enforcement to make sure people are respecting posted speed limits and driving safely.

“BC RCMP Traffic Services members will be doing our part to enforce the reduced speed limits. Slowing down can significantly reduce the severity of a collision and the chance of drivers being severely injured or killed,” said RCMP Inspector Tim Walton, officer in charge, Island District Traffic Services.

All told, 15 sections of BC highway, totalling 570 kilometres, will have speed limits rolled back by 10 km/h.

Previous story
New urgent primary care centre opens on the West Shore
Next story
UPDATE: 18-year-old Nanaimo girl has been found safe

Just Posted

Horse-drawn sleigh rides come to Victoria this holiday season

Traditional sleigh with snow runners modified for city streets

Search areas identified for missing Victoria woman Emma Fillipoff

A new witness has sparked the need for a dog search for a woman who went missing six years ago

Victoria council proposes five affordable housing strategies

The newly established council want to take ‘bold action’ against the housing crisis

New ALR legislation targets speculation, leaves farmland for farming

Agriculture minister Lana Popham introduced Bill 52 in legislature, Monday

Democrats Abroad to host election results screening in Victoria

Gathering at Sticky Wicket on Douglas begins at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 6

Cigar-shaped interstellar object could be alien probe: Harvard

Astronomers say ‘Oumuamua’ is unlikely to be an asteroid or comet

B.C. hockey fraudster sentenced to time served

Loren Reagan stole money from a hockey association and the parents of bantam-age hockey players

B.C. cat loves paddleboarding

Cat owner JD Batbatan hopes his videos inspire people to get outside and enjoy the beauty of the Okanagan.

Senior who died in highway crash on Vancouver Island turned in front of oncoming traffic

RCMP say woman who died was from the Nanaimo area and was in her 80s

Revamped animal cruelty laws insufficient, say Island advocates

Liberals tabled Bill C-84 in October

Buyers could take the reins in B.C.’s hot housing market: CMHC

Government policy and natural market cycles are slowly cooling down real estate

Feds unveil long-promised anti-poverty law

Goal is to lower poverty rates by 20 per cent from 2015 levels by the end of 2020

97-year-old B.C. veteran proudly displays 100-year-old Union Jack

Roy Shopland inherited the flag his mom brought to Canada when she emigrated from England in 1918.

Hockey league adopts B.C.-wide mental health program

MindRight will establish peer-to-peer support person for each team

Most Read