Inmate assaulted at Kent Institution in Agassiz

Incident under investigation

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) has reported the assault of an inmate at Kent Institution, a maximum-security institution near Agassiz.

On Monday, July 15, an inmate was attacked by multiple inmates. After being evaluated by staff, the inmate was transported to outside hospital to receive treatment.

The Agassiz RCMP and the CSC are investigating the incident. The assailants have been identified and appropriate action has been taken.

No staff members or other inmates were injured in Monday's incident.

"In order to improve practices aimed at preventing this type of incident, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and take the appropriate measures," the CSC stated.