Inmate assaulted at Kent Institution near Agassiz

Assailants identified as investigation continues

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) has reported the assault of another inmate at Kent Institution, a maximum-security facility in the Agassiz area.

The inmate was transported to outside hospital for treatment following the June 27 incident. The CSC reports the assailants have been identified and action has been taken. The Agassiz RCMP and the CSC are investigating the incident.

No other members of staff or inmates were injured in the incident.

"The safety and security of institutions, their staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system," the CSC stated. "In order to improve practices aimed at preventing this type of incident, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and take the appropriate measures."