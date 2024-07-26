Inmate dies at Kent Institution in Agassiz

Dennis James Harley was serving sentence since 2010

An inmate at Kent Institution serving 19 years on multiple charges has died.

Dennis James Harley died on July 18, according to a release from Correctional Service Canada (CSC). Harley was serving a sentence for two counts of criminal harassment, identity fraud with intention to avoid arrest, public mischief, making a false statement, 10 counts of uttering threats to cause death or harm and uttering threats to destroy property. He was incarcerated on June 2, 2010.

As with all cases involving the death of an inmate, the CSC will review the circumstances of Harley's death. The CSC also requires that the RCMP and the coroner be notified.