Inmate injured, taken to hospital after assault at B.C. prison

Multiple assailants identified

Correctional Service Canada reported an assault of an inmate at maximum security Kent Institution near Agassiz on Thursday, Nov. 14.

The incident occurred on Friday, Nov. 8, and the injured inmate was transported to outside hospital to receive treatment. Multiple assailants have been identified and CSC says action has been taken. The Agassiz RCMP are also investigating the incident. No other inmates or staff members were injured.

"The safety and security of institutions, their staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system," the CSC stated. "In order to improve practices aimed at preventing this type of incident, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and take the appropriate measures."