Integrated Canine Service arrests driver believed to be trafficking drugs

A new integrated canine unit has added another arrest to its tally.

On Feb. 7 at approximately 2:30 p.m., a member of the Saanich Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle in the 100-block of Burnside Road West after observing a Motor Vehicle Act violation. The driver fled, speeding through the Tillicum Road intersection, according to a police statement. The officer did not pursue when it was clear the driver was not going to stop.

A member of the newly formed Integrated Canine Service – a partnership between the Saanich and Victoria police departments – was in the area and heard the police radio broadcast. Within minutes, that officer located the vehicle in a parking lot in Victoria on Gorge Road East. A search revealed drugs packaged for sale and other drug paraphernalia.

The driver, who was also in breach of court-ordered conditions, was arrested and charged.

