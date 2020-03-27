North Saanich MLA and Interim BC Green Party Leader Adam Olsen with his mother, Sylvia Olsen. (File contributed/ Emily Olsen)

Interim BC Green Party leader asks people to stay home after parents get positive COVID-19 test

Adam Olsen’s mother and her husband have been in quarantine for two weeks

Interim B.C. Green Party leader Adam Olsen is reiterating the importance of social distancing after his mother and her husband received a positive COVID-19 test.

Sylvia Olsen and her husband, Tex, began noticing symptoms after attending a conference in Toronto just over two weeks ago. When they got home they self-imposed a quarantine, with Tex developing pneumonia and receiving a positive test to the coronavirus last week, and Sylvia having a presumptive case of the virus.

“It’s an interesting time because when two of your parents are stricken with an awful disease that’s threatening people’s lives,” Adam said. “The first thing you want to do is visit them and we just can’t do that.”

ALSO READ: Over 700 family doctors in Greater Victoria sign public letter pleading with people to stay home

His mother has been exhausted, unable to even journal some thoughts on her experience, and Tex was very close to needing hospitalization. However, this week the pair is improving.

It was because the two took the initiative to stay home, Adam said, that other members of the family and the public weren’t affected.

“It gives me an opportunity to reiterate the messages from Dr. Bonnie Henry and the province that distancing saves lives and stops it from spreading,” he said. “My mom and Tex decided to self isolate and quarantine, and this is an example of how following those orders has prevented them from becoming vectors and spreading it to others.”

ALSO READ: Capital City Comic Con goes ‘digital’ in wake of COVID-19

Adam is reminding people that the virus can affect everyone differently, from a mild case to needing hospitalization, which is why social distancing and proper hygiene techniques are so important.

Adam and his family have also been practising social isolation, with the MLA only heading to the Legislature a couple of times and otherwise staying at home.

“I’m not unique, a lot of families are impacted by this,” he said. “This is about 100 per cent participation from people — every outing has the potential of a bad outcome.”

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook, send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Food Banks BC already seeing surge in demand due to COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
BC Parks Foundation organizes virtual picnic for the province

Just Posted

COVID-19: Health care workers seek alternative housing options to prevent families from getting sick

Volunteers, residents and businesses step up to provide frontline workers with alternative housing

Victoria Police see new trends in calls due to COVID-19

Police link jump in domestic, mental health calls to pandemic

BC Parks Foundation organizes virtual picnic for the province

Join a B.C.-wide picnic online Saturday, March 28

Interim BC Green Party leader asks people to stay home after parents get positive COVID-19 test

Adam Olsen’s mother and her husband have been in quarantine for two weeks

Sidney sets up temporary rest stop for truck drivers transporting critical supplies

Drivers can rest, find washrooms, access nearby restaurants

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

COVID-19: A message from the publisher

We will be making some changes to our print editions during these unprecedented times

Vancouver Island Regional Library doors closed but online services still available

We’ve got all the links to make it easier for you

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help locating 17-year-old girl believed to be with 36-year-old man

Mary Cyprich, missing since Thurday, might be in company of Force Forsythe

67 more B.C. COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Vancouver region

Positive tests found in Surrey, Langley long-term care facilities

Legal time limitations on civil court proceedings in B.C. suspended due to COVID-19

Order applies during the current state of emergency and includes any extension

‘Now is not the time to bag that peak’: BCSAR manager discourages risky outdoor adventures

Call volumes are not going down, even as the COVID-19 pandemic persists

Food Banks BC already seeing surge in demand due to COVID-19 pandemic

Executive director Laura Lansink said they expect applications will keep increasing

Nanaimo couple caught aboard cruise ship with four dead and COVID-19 present

Four ‘older guests’ have died on Holland America’s Zaandam; cruise line confirms two COVID-19 cases

Most Read