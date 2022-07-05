Interim Coates claims Oak Bay director of corporate services role

Chris Coates brings three decades of experience to the position

Chris Coates started in local government in the early 1980s with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and has served as CAO, corporate officer or chief financial officer in five local governments in the Cariboo, Kootenays, central Interior and Capital Region. (Courtesy District of Oak Bay)

The man doing the work as interim director of corporate services in Oak Bay now officially holds the role.

Chris Coates, who has more than 31 years of experience in local government and specializes in strategic planning, administration, and organizational focus and success, was appointed last week.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Coates join the District of Oak Bay on a permanent basis,” chief administrative officer Selina Williams said in a statement. “In addition to his wealth of knowledge and experience in local government, Chris is known for his very calming presence and meticulous professionalism. Over the years, he has been recognized as an effective leader and will undoubtedly be a valuable addition to team.”

Coates started in local government in the early 1980s with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs. He has since served as CAO, corporate officer or chief financial officer in five local governments in the Cariboo, Kootenays, central Interior and Capital Region. He also served as city clerk for Victoria from 2015 to April 2021.

