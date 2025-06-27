Interior Health CEO steps down amid Kelowna's pediatric unit closure

The unit, which has been closed since May 26 due to a shortage of pediatricians, still does not have enough staff to safely care for young patients

Susan Brown is stepping down as president and CEO of Interior Health (IH), a move that comes as the authority continues to face challenges in reopening the in-patient pediatric unit at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH).

The unit, which has been closed since May 26 due to a shortage of pediatricians, still does not have enough staff to safely care for young patients, according to an IH media release. While four new physicians have signed on to join the department, it's not enough to reopen the 10-bed unit just yet.

“Interior Health remains committed to reopening the KGH pediatric in-patient unit as soon as possible,” the health authority said.

KGH remains able to care for children who need emergency services, however, those requiring in-patient treatment are being redirected elsewhere.

IH stated it is taking several steps to address the staffing shortage, including:

Working closely with the medical staff association and Doctors of BC through a joint action committee;

Developing a long-term plan to stabilize pediatric care;

Bringing in a neutral, third-party facilitator to advise the IH board on strengthening pediatric services.

With Brown stepping away from day-to-day leadership duties, Sylvia Weir, the current CFO and vice president of corporate services, has been named interim president and CEO.

Weir brings 25 years of health care experience in both Canada and the UK. At IH, she has overseen business operations, contracted services and capital planning.

Brown will now focus on supporting the organization in its transition in advance of her pending retirement, as announced last spring.

“On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to express our sincere appreciation to Susan Brown for her unwavering commitment and service to Interior Health and the health and well-being of the communities we serve during the particularly challenging times of COVID-19 and global health care worker shortage,” said IH board chair Dr. Robert Halpenny.

Interior Health says it will continue to update the community as progress is made toward fully reopening the pediatric unit.