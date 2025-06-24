Interior Health confirms measles case in Kamloops, warns of possible exposure

This is the first case of measles reported this year within the Interior Health Authority

Interior Health's first measles case this year has been confirmed in Kamloops.

The health authority said it is following up with individuals known to have been exposed to the case as part of normal contact tracing, and stressed the "risk to the broader public is considered low."

If you were at the following locations during the time listed below, you may have been exposed to measles:

• Denny’s restaurant, 570 Columbia St, Kamloops on June 16, between noon and 2:45 p.m.;

• Aberdeen Mall, 1320 Trans-Canada Hwy., June 16, between 1 and 4 p.m.;

• Earls Restaurant, 1210 Summit Dr., June 16, between 6:30 and 11:30 p.m.;

• Shoppers Drug Mart, 1210 Summit Dr, June 16, between 9:30 and 11:35 a.m.;

• Castles and Cottages, 347 Victoria St, June 18, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The health authority warns measles is a highly infectious disease transmitted by airborne spread, but added most people in Canada will be immune to measles due to prior immunization or previous infection. People at risk of getting measles include those who have never had the disease and those who have not had two doses of a measles vaccine on or after 12 months of age.

"Individuals exposed to the measles virus should monitor for symptoms that may develop up to three weeks after being exposed," said Interior Health (IH) in a June 24 news release. "These include fever, dry cough, runny nose and red eyes; followed a few days later by a rash that usually starts on the face and spreads rapidly down to the rest of the body.

"If you develop symptoms of measles, please inform your health care provider or hospital before you visit them so they can take precautions to prevent spreading measles to others."

If you may have been exposed and have not been vaccinated or are unsure, are immunocompromised, have an exposed child under one year of age, or are pregnant, you are urged to contact IH at 1-855-549-6364 and leave a message. The IH communicable disease team will review your vaccine history, determine your immunity to measles, and provide recommendations.

IH noted there are other measles cases in B.C. which may impact people in the region during summer travel. A full list of exposure locations across B.C. can be found on the BC Centre for Disease Control website.

The vaccine is available for free at local community health centres. Your pharmacist (for adults and kids over five) may also have the vaccine available.

For additional information on measles, go to Measles | HealthLink BC.