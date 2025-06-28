Interior Health works to restore pediatric care, trust at Kelowna hospital

On June 27, IH CEO Susan Brown announced she was stepping down

Interior Health says it’s making progress toward safely reopening the in-patient pediatric unit at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH), with initiatives aimed at rebuilding trust, boosting staff support and improving care for children and families.

In a media release, IH says a joint action committee involving the authority, Doctors of BC, and KGH Medical Staff Association has been created to work more closely and keep the public informed.

Four new pediatricians have accepted offers to join the pediatrics team and are expected to arrive in the coming months. While current pediatricians continue to work under short-term contracts, IH says it is finalizing long-term agreements that better reflect doctors’ needs.

The health authority says it has also reached out to community pediatricians, hoping to repair trust and strengthen working partnerships.

IH says it has also made investments in both equipment and staff development:

Enhanced nurse training: Nurses have completed additional pediatric instruction, supported by a dedicated educator.

New equipment: Capital improvements have addressed both immediate and future needs for safe pediatric care.

Improved emergency response: A new Rapid Assessment and Transfer (RAFT) team is now supporting the emergency department and general pediatrics to improve response during peak times.

IH says it is also working with other hospitals to streamline transfers for children who need to be treated elsewhere, so they can get care faster when needed.

A formal business case has been submitted to the B.C. Ministry of Health to upgrade KGH’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) to Tier 5 status. Approval is still pending, but the move would mean more resources for the sickest newborns.

The IH statement also lists a number of steps already taken to strengthen pediatric care at KGH:

Creating a pediatric float nurse role in the emergency department

Hiring a dedicated pediatric clinical pharmacist to improve medication safety

Supporting a provincial pediatric quality committee to guide improvements in care

Providing round-the-clock access to clinical pathways through BC Children’s Hospital

Hands-On Learning and Staff Development

Training opportunities for staff have also been expanded across the region:

Over 260 nurses have received pediatric training to improve emergency care

Two regional pediatric educators have been hired

Opportunities are being offered at BC Children’s Hospital for hands-on experience.

IH says the steps are part of a broader effort to make sure children and families in Central Okanagan receive safe, reliable, and timely care.

On June 27, IH CEO Susan Brown announced she was stepping down, six months ahead of her planned retirement in December.

Kelowna’s three Conservative MLAs have been calling for Brown’s resignation for weeks, and have invited Health Minister Josie Osborne to attend a town hall in Kelowna to hear the concerns of physicians, staff and the public about the pediatrics unit and other issues at KGH.