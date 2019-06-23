Members of local First Nations attended a ceremony for the removal of the Kwakwaka’wakw house post replica totem pole from Thunderbird Park recently. Victoria will be hosting an international conference on languages. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

International conference to boost Indigenous languages comes to Victoria

Chiefs, politician, academics and Art Napoleon to attend

A global gathering organized to to promote Indigenous language revitalization gets talking in Victoria, June 24 to 26.

The HELISET TŦE SḰÁL – ‘Let the Languages Live’ – 2019 International Conference on Indigenous Languages, is being co-hosted by the First Peoples’ Cultural Foundation (FPCF) and the First Peoples’ Cultural Council (FPCC), in partnership with the Canadian Commission for UNESCO.

ALSO READ: Province invests $2.7 million in Indigenous teacher education training

Held at the Victoria Convention Centre, the conference will see a number of knowledgeable speakers, including Perry Bellegarde, the National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations and Sébastien Goupil, the Secretary-General of the Canadian Commission for UNESCO. Scott Fraser, Minister of B.C. Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation will also be attending.

The conference will be split up into presentations and workshops, with a host of topics explored, from traditional storytelling through strategies to harness digital technology. The intricacies of language, such as how to use root words in education and lessons learned from other places, such as Hawaii, will also be investigated.

As well as a host of luminaries making remarks and presentations, there will also be entertainment from Indigenous entertainers.

Art Napoleon, the host of Moosemeat & Marmalade will be a draw, showcasing his award-winning bilingual singing and his famous sense of humour.

ALSO READ: First ever Indigenous person to join the RCMP to be honoured in B.C.

More music includes husband and wife team Twin Flames, and Inuit throat singing and futuristic dance floor beats fusing duo Silla. Local Victoria drummers ANSWER will also be performing.

The FPCF is a First Nations-led not-for-profit charitable organization that supports grassroots efforts to revitalize Indigenous arts, languages and cultures unique to British Columbia, Canada. Over its 10-year history, the Foundation has worked closely with the FPCC, delivering millions of dollars to Indigenous and First Nations artists and First Nations communities.

Similarly, the FPCC aims to revitalize Indigenous languages, arts and cultures across British Columbia, and is a First Nations-led provincial Crown corporation. The organization provides funding, resources and training to communities, monitors the status of First Nations languages, develops policy recommendations for First Nations leadership and government.

ALSO READ: Superhero themed book details 11 everyday frauds, from romance to smishing

Further to the speakers and musical entertainment, Edge of the Knife (2018) will be screened, which is Canada’s first feature-length film in Haida language dialects. It will be shown on June 24 at 7 p.m. in the Victoria Conference Centre’s Lecture Theatre.

For more information on the conference and the organizations behind it, as well as a full list of speakers and performers, visit fpcflanguageconference.com.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Greater Victoria region home to four licensed recreational pot retailers

Just Posted

BC Summer Reading Club is back at the Greater Victoria Public Library

BC Summer Reading Club is back at the Greater Victoria Public Library

Vancouver Island legions preparing for Legion Week

Celebrations start this weekend

Patriotic al-fresco dining experience returns in Sidney

Dinner en Rouge promises chic dining experience with side of national pride

Greater Victoria region home to four licensed recreational pot retailers

Vancouver Island home to six out of 34 licensed retail outlets across British Columbia

VIDEO: House fire knocked down quickly in Gordon Head

UPDATE: Cause of Sunday morning fire in Saanich under investigation

WATCH: Thousands gather for National Indigenous Peoples Day at Royal Roads University

Day to embrace and celebrate culture and lives of Indigenous peoples

PHOTOS: Event marks one year since soccer team rescued from Thai cave

Nine players and coach took part in marathon and bike event to help improve conditions at cave

Rock climber dies after fall at Stawamus Chief in Squamish

The man had fallen about 30 metres while climbing in the Grand Wall area

Five B.C. students taken to hospital after playing with vaping device

School district said students were taken to hospital ‘out of an abundance of caution’

Being a pot dealer is not what it used to be

Sunday Big Read: the business of selling marijuana in B.C. is a slow bureaucratic slog

VIDEO: Two more pride flags have been stolen from Langley woman

Lisa Ebenal was “angry” and “fed up” after the latest theft. Then people started showing suppport

B.C. couple who has raised 58 children turns to community amid cancer diagnosis

Family who raised, fostered and adopted many kids hoping to gain some precious together time to fight cancer

Canucks acquire forward J.T. Miller from Lightning

J.T. Miller, 26, had 13 goals and 34 assists for the Lightning last season

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

Most Read