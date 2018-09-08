International parliamentarians talk inclusion in Victoria next week

Leaders from around the world will discuss strategies to promote inclusive societies

The Parliament of Canada hosts the 15th Plenary Assembly of ParlAmerica next week in Victoria. Parliamentarians from North and South America will be on hand to participate in workshops focusing on ways to promote inclusive societies. Courtesy ParlAmerica

Parliamentary leaders from across the Americas and the Caribbean are convening in Victoria this weekend for the ParlAmericas’ 15th Plenary Assembly.

The conference, hosted by the Parliament of Canada from Sunday through Wednesday at the Empress Hotel, will explore how parliaments can promote inclusive societies, focusing on resource accessibility and opportunistic equality for all peoples, including marginalized and underrepresented groups.

“The importance of bringing this conference to Canada is to highlight Parliamentarians’ commitment to inclusion, ensuring that women and men from all backgrounds have the same opportunities to hold leadership roles,” Robert Nault, vice-president of ParlAmericas and chair of its Canadian Section, said in a statement.

He added that the conference will provide an opportunity for people to share what is working well in their countries, while exploring common objectives and strategies that promote inclusive societies.

The assembly agenda includes training sessions on parliamentary budget consultations, integrating migrants and forcibly displaced peoples into society, advancing leadership in Indigenous women, and accessible and equitable labour markets.

“I’m looking forward to this gathering to discuss how suitable development can only be achieved through a political environment that recognizes and promotes diversity, pluralism, solidarity and equality of opportunity for all people,” said keynote speaker Tarcila Rivera Zea, Indigenous Quechuan activist from South America.

“The participation and leadership of women in decision-making should be a priority in order to build more inclusive societies.”

The assembly runs from Sept. 9 to 12. For more information on the organization, you can head to parlamericas.org.

