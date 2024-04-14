International student found dead in Vancouver, police investigating homicide

24-year-old Chirag Antil discovered dead inside a vehicle after gun shots heard Friday night

Vancouver police are investigating the death of a young international student from India as a homicide.

The Vancouver Police Department says it was called to the city’s Sunset neighbourhood, along the border with Richmond, around 11 p.m. on Friday (April 12) after residents heard what they believed were gun shots.

When officers arrived to the intersection of East 55th Avenue and Main Street, they discovered a young man dead inside a vehicle. VPD has identified him as 24-year-old Chirag Antil.

In a GoFundMe, Antil’s older sister Anurag Dahiya said her brother first came to Vancouver from Haryana, India in 2022 to study as an international student. Dahiya said they urgently need funds to get Antil’s body back to India.

VPD says it is investigating Antil’s death as a homicide, but that no arrests have been made.

