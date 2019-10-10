Interurban Road down to one lane until January

CRD closes lanes for construction on wastewater project

Construction work on the CRD’s wastewater treatment project will impact traffic on Interurban Road until January. (File Photo)

Interurban Road will be down to single lane alternating traffic while construction on the CRD’s wastewater treatment project. (CRD Photo)

Interurban Road will be reduced to single lane traffic until January while the Capital Regional District (CRD) installs pipes for the wastewater treatment project’s residual solids conveyance line.

Motorists can expect delays Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and occasionally on Saturdays. Portions of Marigold and Grange roads will also be impacted.

The CRD’s wastewater treatment facility will provide tertiary treatment for wastewater from core Greater Victoria municipalities.

