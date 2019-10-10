Construction work on the CRD’s wastewater treatment project will impact traffic on Interurban Road until January. (File Photo)

Interurban Road down to one lane until January

CRD closes lanes for construction on wastewater project

Interurban Road will be down to single lane alternating traffic while construction on the CRD’s wastewater treatment project. (CRD Photo)

Interurban Road will be reduced to single lane traffic until January while the Capital Regional District (CRD) installs pipes for the wastewater treatment project’s residual solids conveyance line.

READ ALSO: CRD warns of traffic delays on Marigold Road

Motorists can expect delays Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and occasionally on Saturdays. Portions of Marigold and Grange roads will also be impacted.

The CRD’s wastewater treatment facility will provide tertiary treatment for wastewater from core Greater Victoria municipalities.

READ ALSO: Clover Point Road, Dallas Road pathway to close this fall

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Smooth sailing Thursday morning on BC Ferries ahead of Thanksgiving long weekend
Next story
Ex-Mountie sued for allegedly requesting explicit photos from Kelowna woman

Just Posted

Sidney records the second-highest rate of electric vehicle ownership on Vancouver Island

Saanich, Oak Bay and Victoria lead all Island communities in terms of raw numbers

Interurban Road down to one lane until January

CRD closes lanes for construction on wastewater project

Smooth sailing Thursday morning on BC Ferries ahead of Thanksgiving long weekend

Swarts Bay to Tsawwassen’s 7 a.m. sailing, 65 per cent full

Surfrider UVic plans cleanup above and below tide at Cadboro Bay

Scuba divers, surfers and kayakers are all lending a hand in cleaning up Victorias beaches

Victoria veteran begs people to please not touch his service dog

Members of the public are often unaware of proper service dog etiquette

NDP reminds Trudeau of electoral-reform promise before last debate

Liberals promised 2015 would be the last election run under the traditional first-past-the-post electoral system

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: What will you have for Thanksgiving dinner?

Patrons at Our Place enjoyed a hot Thanksgiving dinner Tuesday afternoon. Staff… Continue reading

Only 10% of young Canadians picture a woman when they think of a CEO: survey

Few of those surveyed used the same descriptions for women as they did for leaders

Canucks crush L.A. Kings 8-2 for first win of season

Vancouver cruises in Horvat’s first game as captain

Ex-Mountie sued for allegedly requesting explicit photos from Kelowna woman

Lawsuit claims the officer texted the woman requesting explicit photos of her breasts and genitalia

Vancouver Canucks to kick off 50th home opener

Los Angeles Kings are coming off of a win over Calgary to face off with Vancouver Canucks

Horgan defends chief of staff who shredded initial report accusing former B.C. legislature clerk

Premier John Horgan says Geoff Meggs shredded the document after a copy of it had been given to the police

Mother of slain Hamilton, Ont. teen says ‘everyone’ failed her son

Shari-Ann Bracci-Selvey broke down in tears as she spoke to reporters for the first time since her son Devan died

Most Read