Intoxicated man drives to Victoria police station to report cell phone theft

Officers were “astounded” and handed down a 24-hour driving prohibition, impounded vehicle

An intoxicated man drove to the Victoria police department to report his passport and cell phone had been stolen.

On Aug. 11 at 7 a.m. the man arrived at the Caledonia Avenue station to report the theft and during the conversation an officer noticed signs of impairment.

In a release, VicPD said officers were “astounded” the man had actually driven himself to the station.

The man was served a 24-hour prohibition and his vehicle was impounded.

“Unfortunately, impaired driving is still an issue in our community. VicPD removed 46 drivers, impaired by either alcohol or drugs, from our roads in July of 2018,” said Const. Matt Rutherford, in a release.

Impairment remains one of the top contributing factors for fatal car crashes, according to ICBC. An average of 65 British Columbians die every year in crashes involving impaired driving.

