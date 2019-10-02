A Saanich Police officer was injured during a service call involving an intoxicated male in Gyro Park. (Black Press file photo)

Intoxicated man punches, kicks, threatens Saanich police officer

Officer injured in Gyro Park, Tuesday will be off work until he recovers

A Saanich Police officer was injured dealing with an intoxicated 35-year-old man in Gyro Park.

At 2 p.m. on Oct. 1, police received a call about a drunk man yelling at people in the park. Police say the first officer to arrive attempted to talk to the man, who became confrontational and punched the officer.

While calling for backup, the officer was also kicked and threatened by the intoxicated man.

Officers from the Saanich and Oak Bay police departments provided back up and took the man into custody. He is charged with Assaulting a Peace Officer and Uttering Threats and will be held in custody until he appears in court on Oct. 2.

The injured officer will be off work as per doctor’s orders.

“This call is a reminder of the unpredictability our officers face in policing,” said Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich of the Saanich Police Department. “We will ensure our member receives the appropriate resources for his recovery.”

READ ALSO: Missing Oak Bay woman found

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Missing Oak Bay woman found
Next story
UBC investigating reports of women being drugged at fraternities

Just Posted

Gas prices skyrocket over night in Greater Victoria

Price at the pump jumps 12 cents

Intoxicated man punches, kicks, threatens Saanich police officer

Officer injured in Gyro Park, Tuesday will be off work until he recovers

Vancouver Islanders drink more alcohol than provincial, national averages

The average south Vancouver Islander will drink 11.1 litres of alcohol per year

Greater Victoria crime rate up 7% in 2018: Vital Signs report

Total crime rate down 50 per cent since 1998

Giant Babadook puppet marches in Pride parade, student climate strike

‘Baba do something about climate change,” read Babadook’s climate march sign

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Global Climate Strike will spur governments to action on climate change?

They came from all walks of life and all age groups, flooding… Continue reading

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Reputation damage ‘will never be fully repaired,’ Lenz says

Scottish flavours abound at the McPherson during Skerryvore’s return

Acclaimed Celtic rock fusion band here Oct. 6; whisky tasting, acoustic pre-show added

UBC investigating reports of women being drugged at fraternities

Tweet from professor about students being drugged went viral

Drivers’ working conditions, wheelchair access top concerns ahead of ride-hailing in B.C.

Research Co. poll found a number of concerns by B.C. residents don’t line up with regulator’s decisions

Stolen gold-plated golf clubs recovered in Lower Mainland arrest

Valued at $20,000, stolen from Pitt Meadows

VIDEO: New-look Vancouver Canucks confident heading into season opener

Wednesday will see the Canucks kick off their season in Edmonton

Most Read