Intoxicated man punches, kicks, threatens Saanich police officer

Officer injured in Gyro Park, Tuesday will be off work until he recovers

A Saanich Police officer was injured during a service call involving an intoxicated male in Gyro Park. (Black Press file photo)

A Saanich Police officer was injured dealing with an intoxicated 35-year-old man in Gyro Park.

At 2 p.m. on Oct. 1, police received a call about a drunk man yelling at people in the park. Police say the first officer to arrive attempted to talk to the man, who became confrontational and punched the officer.

While calling for backup, the officer was also kicked and threatened by the intoxicated man.

Officers from the Saanich and Oak Bay police departments provided back up and took the man into custody. He is charged with Assaulting a Peace Officer and Uttering Threats and will be held in custody until he appears in court on Oct. 2.

The injured officer will be off work as per doctor’s orders.

“This call is a reminder of the unpredictability our officers face in policing,” said Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich of the Saanich Police Department. “We will ensure our member receives the appropriate resources for his recovery.”

