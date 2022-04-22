Invasive weeds taken out on Earth Day

Broomhill targeted for weed action by district and volunteers

Volunteer Lucien Girard pulls Scotch broom during an invasive plant removal event at Broomhill Park on Friday. The day was sponsored by the Juan de Fuca Community Trails Society and the District of Sooke. (Kevin laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Volunteer Lucien Girard pulls Scotch broom during an invasive plant removal event at Broomhill Park on Friday. The day was sponsored by the Juan de Fuca Community Trails Society and the District of Sooke. (Kevin laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Volunteers came out in full force on Earth Day (April 22) to Broomhill Park in Sooke to take out invasive weeds.

Enemy No. 1 was Scotch broom.

The District of Sooke was joined in the effort by the Juan de Fuca Community Trails Society and Broom Busters.

“Now that some of the COVID restrictions are lifted, we’re trying to organize one day a year at various locations to clean up and remove invasive plants,” said Rosemary Jorna, hiking director for Juan de Fuca Community Trails Society.

Because the District of Sooke is considering a pilot project to get stewards to maintain Broomhill Park, Jorna said it would be great to recruit enough people to form an invasive species removal team for the district.

It takes about 60 hours of volunteer labour to keep the broom at Whiffin Spit in check, for example, Jorna noted.

– with files from Rick Stiebel

READ: Greater Victoria medical clinics’ average walk-in wait times among longest in Canada


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Jessica Boquist, Sooke’s Parks and Environmental Services coordinator, hauls away cut broom from Stickleback Trail. The Juan de Fuca Community Trails Society and the District of Sooke joined forces Earth Day (April 22) to weed out Scotch broom at Broomhill Park. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Jessica Boquist, Sooke’s Parks and Environmental Services coordinator, hauls away cut broom from Stickleback Trail. The Juan de Fuca Community Trails Society and the District of Sooke joined forces Earth Day (April 22) to weed out Scotch broom at Broomhill Park. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Previous story
VIDEO: Lower Mainland train-truck crash kills one
Next story
Hudson’s Bay Co. calls donation of Winnipeg building an act of reconciliation

Just Posted

Jim Townley, president of Fresh Cup Roastery Cafe in Central Saanich, stands behind the counter of the business’ expanded service and production area. The business closed for a month in January to undergo renovations. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Fresh Cup Roastery Cafe in Central Saanich brews up improvements

Martin Cownden, president of the Oak Bay Business Improvement Association and Ken Marquardt of the former Sweet Delights get a taste of cotton candy ahead of the 2018 Spring Nosh. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay businesses abuzz with excitement over returning events

Dancers from Kathy White’s Island Highland Dance Academy competed at the Western Canada Open Championship in Kamloops March 26 and 27, taking home a combined 51 medals and a trophy. (Photo Courtesy of Kathy White)
Langford Highland dancers enjoying competition success

Premier John Horgan and Langford Mayor Stew Young lend a hand restocking Glen Lake with rainbow trout Friday afternoon at an Earth Day event organized by the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Premier, mayor, children help restock trout at Langford’s Glen Lake