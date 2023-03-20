‘Investigate attack on international student as a hate crime’: Kelowna Sikh community

An international student was taken to hospital after being assaulted at a Kelowna bus stop

An international student was taken to hospital after being assaulted at a Kelowna bus stop on March. 17. (World Sikh Organization of Canada)

An alleged assault on an international student, where his turban was ripped off, is being deemed a racially motivated attack by the Sikh community.

The incident happened at a Kelowna bus stop late on Friday (March 17), when the 21-year-old man was reportedly bullied while riding a BC Transit bus.

When he got off the bus, he was struck from behind and assaulted, said the Kelowna RCMP.

“He received injuries to his chest, mouth, arms and legs after he was punched and kicked numerous times by 10 to 12 white males, while they made remarks about his Dastaar (turban),” said the World Sikh Organization (WSO) of Canada in a statement after the incident.

The organization said that the student then had his turban removed and was dragged to the ground by his hair.

The young man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“The WSO is deeply concerned by the brutal assault on a Sikh international student in Kelowna. We request the Kelowna RCMP to investigate this as a hate crime,” stated the WSO.

BC Transit said that they are aware of the incident and are cooperating with the RCMP, but as the investigation is ongoing cannot comment on specifics.

“Incidents of this nature are rare on BC Transit buses and at bus stops, we take reports of inappropriate and illegal behaviour within our systems very seriously”

The majority of buses in the BC Transit fleet have closed-circuit television cameras. BC Transit is not able to confirm if the bus that was involved in this incident was equipped with a camera.

The transit authority also said that all busses have operator emergency notification protocols and enhanced radio communication in addition to partnerships with first responders that ensure rapid responses to transit-related incidents

The Kelowna RCMP said that they are investigating the incident as a top priority.

“[We] take this very seriously and are concerned that this type of crime has happened in our city,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera with the Kelowna RCMP.

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident at this time but the investigation is ongoing, said Della-Paolera.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has dash cam footage in the area around the time of the attack is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP.

