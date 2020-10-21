Investigation continues after overnight break-in at Saanich liquor store

Saanich police are investigating a break-in that occurred at the Liquor Plus in the 3800-block of Quadra Street sometime overnight on Oct. 20. (Google Maps)

Saanich police are investigating a break-in and theft that took place at the Liquor Plus in the 3800-block of Quadra Street sometime overnight on Oct. 20.

On Wednesday morning, police responded to a call about a break and enter that had occurred overnight at the Liquor Plus in the Saanich Centre plaza – near the intersection of Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue.

A small, wooden wall panel on the front of the store had been removed and a number of items were reported stolen, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

The Saanich police forensics team has been by the store to take photos and collect evidence and the incident remains under investigation. Police have requested security footage from cameras in the area to determine when the break-in occurred and to identify the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information on this file can contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321.

