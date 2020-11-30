Investigation finds ‘widespread systemic racism against Indigenous people’ in provincial health care

A report by investigator Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond found “widespread systemic racism against Indigenous people” in a report released Monday.

A report examining the experiences of Indigenous peoples in the B.C. health care system found “widespread systemic racism against Indigenous people.”

The report prepared by Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond could not find any evidence to “substantiate” the allegations that staff in provincial hospital emergency departments played a so-called ‘Price is Right’ game in “any organized, coordinated way” during which staff guessed blood alcohol level of Indigenous patients and possibly others.

“If it did happen in the past, I do not believe it is occurring today,” she said, adding that she did find “episodic, anecdotal reports that resemble these allegations.” But “none could be described as prevalent, widespread or targeting only Indigenous patients.”

Speaking with media during a technical briefing, Turpel-Lafond said she is “confident” in her conclusion that “there isn’t an organized game” with prizes, noting she received full co-operation during her investigation. “But as I said, I did find episodic examples of guessing in some places,” she said, adding that some of those places have made efforts to stop the practice. She did not volunteer where these “episodic examples” happened.

The report notes that practice of guessing by medical professionals of patient levels, including blood alcohol, is “routine and may be clinically appropriate” with the proviso that the review “find extensive profiling of Indigenous patients based on stereotypes about addictions.”

The allegation of an organized guessing game was the starting point of Turpel-Lafond’s review that found “clear evidence of a much more widespread and insidious problem,” namely a “lack of cultural safety and hundreds of examples of prejudice and racism throughout the entire B.C. health care system.”

Ellen Turpel-Lafond said this finding does not mean that every Indigenous person receiving health care experiences direct or indirect racism. “But it does mean that any Indigenous person could experience it – anywhere in the system,” she said.

“We should all find that conclusion deeply troubling,” she later told media, noting that this form of racism has direct outcomes on the health of Indigenous people.

The report finds that 84 per cent of Indigenous respondents reported some form of discrimination in the health care system and some 52 per cent of Indigenous health care workers reported personally experiencing racial prejudice at work, the majority being in the form of discriminatory comments by colleagues.

More than one-third of non-Indigenous health care workers personally witnessed racism or discrimination directed to Indigenous patients, according to the report, with 13 per cent of surveyed health care workers having made racist comments in the survey.

The report includes 24 recommendations focused on systems, behaviours and beliefs. Taking together, they provide a blue print for dealing with racism in the health care system, said Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, adding that all British Columbians bear responsibility in dealing with this “major problem” in British Columbia.

