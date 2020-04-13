Investigation into two February fires at Island secondary school remains open

Fireman rolls out a hose at the back of Chemainus Secondary School during the first of two fires in February at the school. (Photo by Don Bodger)

School’s out due to COVID-19, but the jury’s still out on what happened and who’s responsible for two fires eight days apart at Chemainus Secondary School in late February.

The first fire occurred in a second level boys’ washroom Feb. 20 and the second fire was also in a boys’ washroom on the first floor Feb. 28. The extent of the damages in each case wasn’t known.

“The investigation into the fires at Chemainus Secondary school is still open,” noted North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP media relations officer Const. Carlie McCann.

“There have been no arrests made at this point. The North Cowichan Duncan RCMP is working in collaboration with the school and school board to determine the cause, motive and identities of those involved.”

The first fire resulted in classes being cancelled the next day. The second fire happened on a Friday and did not impact classes the following week, the last before spring break.

It also turns out that has been the last week of regular classes since students did not return from spring break, as the COVID-19 outbreak forced the closure of schools.

