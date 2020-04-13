Fireman rolls out a hose at the back of Chemainus Secondary School during the first of two fires in February at the school. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Investigation into two February fires at Island secondary school remains open

Police working in collaboration with Chemainus Secondary and School District 79

School’s out due to COVID-19, but the jury’s still out on what happened and who’s responsible for two fires eight days apart at Chemainus Secondary School in late February.

Related: Chemainus Secondary School fire Thursday morning being investigated as suspicious

The first fire occurred in a second level boys’ washroom Feb. 20 and the second fire was also in a boys’ washroom on the first floor Feb. 28. The extent of the damages in each case wasn’t known.

Related: Second fire in as many weeks at Chemainus Secondary

“The investigation into the fires at Chemainus Secondary school is still open,” noted North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP media relations officer Const. Carlie McCann.

“There have been no arrests made at this point. The North Cowichan Duncan RCMP is working in collaboration with the school and school board to determine the cause, motive and identities of those involved.”

The first fire resulted in classes being cancelled the next day. The second fire happened on a Friday and did not impact classes the following week, the last before spring break.

It also turns out that has been the last week of regular classes since students did not return from spring break, as the COVID-19 outbreak forced the closure of schools.

Education

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nearly 5.4 million Canadians receiving emergency federal aid as requests climb
Next story
First confirmed case of COVID-19 announced just off of Northern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Victoria fire crews respond to shed on fire in James Bay backyard

Crews estimate the damage to be about $50,000

Parents not teachers, rather facilitators, says Victoria school board chair

Technology just one solution to continuing education amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Oak Bay Police recover stolen yacht, suspect claims to have COVID-19

Police arrest knife-wielding suspect onboard yacht

COVID-19 threatens the food security of millions of Canadians

Stats Can finds many Canadians do not have financial resources to sustain ‘well-being’

Google data shows ups and downs people moving about in B.C.

Visits to parks have risen and fallen widely

B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

New cases in 20 senior homes, 11 new deaths in two days

COVID-19: Longterm care facility deaths expected to rise even as cases slow, Dr. Tam says

Many of the deaths will come from longterm care facilities

Legal grow op burns up overnight south of Nanaimo

VIDEO: Possible electrical malfunction destroys marijuana crop and equipment

Indigenous tourism being ignored by federal government, B.C. operators say

Tourism associations say little to nothing has been done to help their sector during the COVID-19 pandemic

Investigation into two February fires at Island secondary school remains open

Police working in collaboration with Chemainus Secondary and School District 79

First confirmed case of COVID-19 announced just off of Northern Vancouver Island

According to the Village of Alert Bay, Mayor Dennis Buchanan has tested positive for COVID-19.

Nearly 5.4 million Canadians receiving emergency federal aid as requests climb

Government has received 5.97 million claims for financial help since the crisis began about one month ago

Eleven small wildfires in B.C. on Easter weekend, but most quickly doused

A cause for most of the wildfires is listed as unknown

B.C. resident creates ‘Stay-at-Home Campout’ to support COVID-19 efforts

Event scheduled for April 25 aims to help BC Centre for Disease Control Emergency Response Fund

Most Read