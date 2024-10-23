Investigation underway after man shot and killed by Penticton RCMP

An independent investigation has been launched into the incident

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is now looking into a man who was shot and killed following an interaction with a Penticton RCMP officer.

An RCMP incident that closed a block of Penticton's Government Street for hours on Oct. 22 is being investigated by the province's police watchdog after a man was killed.

According to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO), the Penticton RCMP received multiple calls at about 3:13 p.m. regarding a man acting erratically and possibly holding a weapon.

After police arrived and began to interact with the man, the situation became violent and one officer was injured.

The officer then discharged their firearm, stated the IIO.

Despite immediate first aid and transport to the nearby hospital, the man died of his injuries.

The RCMP officer was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no other reported injuries.

Crime scene tape could still be seen stretched down sidewalks and across gates to properties along Government Street near where the incident took place, on Wednesday.

The IIO will investigate to confirm the details leading up to the incident and determine whether the force used by police was necessary, reasonable, and proportionate in the circumstances.

No further information will be released by police.