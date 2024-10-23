 Skip to content
Investigation underway after man shot and killed by Penticton RCMP

An independent investigation has been launched into the incident
Brennan Phillips
An RCMP incident that closed a block of Penticton's Government Street for hours on Oct. 22 is being investigated by the province's police watchdog after a man was killed. 

According to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO), the Penticton RCMP received multiple calls at about 3:13 p.m. regarding a man acting erratically and possibly holding a weapon. 

After police arrived and began to interact with the man, the situation became violent and one officer was injured. 

The officer then discharged their firearm, stated the IIO. 

Despite immediate first aid and transport to the nearby hospital, the man died of his injuries. 

The RCMP officer was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

There were no other reported injuries.

Crime scene tape could still be seen stretched down sidewalks and across gates to properties along Government Street near where the incident took place, on Wednesday. 

The IIO will investigate to confirm the details leading up to the incident and determine whether the force used by police was necessary, reasonable, and proportionate in the circumstances.

No further information will be released by police.

About the Author: Brennan Phillips

Brennan was raised in the Okanagan and is thankful every day that he gets to live and work in one of the most beautiful places in Canada.
