Investigations continue in Victoria case involving firearms offences

Victoria police continue to investigate, a month after a man and woman were arrested and firearms, other weapons and body armour were seized at their downtown Victoria suite.

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a supportive housing facility building in the 800-block of Johnson Street on July 16. During the search officers found a shotgun and two handguns, both with ammunition, and multiple replica firearms. Police also seized body armour and other weapons such as brass knuckles, a taser, a sword and batons.

The man and woman face several recommended firearms charges.

The delay in announcing the arrests and seizure was due to investigative reasons, according to a VicPD spokesperson.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

