Police rule out foul play in death of man found in Saanich

The B.C. Coroners Service will now conduct an investigation

Andrew Michael Sidor was found dead outside a home under construction at 99 Crease Ave. on Aug. 18 and police say foul play is not to blame. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Police have determined that Andrew Michael Sidor’s death did not involve foul play.

Sidor’s body was found outside a home on Crease Avenue just after 9 a.m. on Aug. 17. Saanich Police originally said the nature of Sidor’s injuries were suspicious, but announced on Thursday that investigators from the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit and Saanich police found the cause of death did not involve suspicious activity.

“Our condolences go out to Mr. Sidor’s family and friends during this emotional time,” said Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich of the Saanich Police Department.

Police will not comment on the cause of Sidor’s death, but Kowalewich noted that the British Columbia Coroners Service will be following up with their own investigation.

