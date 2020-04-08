Investigators seek witnesses in death of Langford woman Angela Dalman

The West Shore RCMP and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) are looking for witnesses to a Langford shooting which took place on March 6 and claimed the life of a local mother.
On that day, West Shore RCMP received a call of a shooting shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 800-block of Ancote Avenue. Police arrived to find Langford woman Angela Dalman shot. She later succumbed to her injuries. Anthony Dheensaw was identified as a suspect involved in the shooting and has since been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who has dash camera footage or residential security footage from Florence Lake Road on the night of March 6 from 9 to 10:30 p.m.
Investigators are also looking to speak with anyone who may have been out walking a dog in the area during that same time period, or who was driving on Arncote Avenue between 9 and 9:45 p.m.
Anyone who was in the area at the times mentioned above, or who has information regarding this crime can call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram