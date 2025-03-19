Investment in Shuswap mill takes aim at U.S. tariffs, protects B.C. jobs

Forests Minister Ravi Parmar attends ribbon cutting at Canoe Forest Products

Minister of Forests Ravi Parmar attended the ribbon cutting of Canoe Forest Products' new drying kiln, a $14 million project the province helped fund. From left is Canoe general manager Marcello Angelozzi, plant manager Andy Anderson, BJ Mayer with FortisBC, Neskonlith Kukpi7 Irvin Wai, Minister of Forests Ravi Parmar and Canoe maintenance manager Gord Palmer.

Minister of Forests Ravi Parmar celebrated the opening of Canoe Forest Products' new kiln as one way to fight back against U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

On Tuesday, March 18, as one stop on an Okanagan-Shuswap tour, Parmar attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Canoe mill for the $14 million kiln that received funding through the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund (BCMJF).

"When a giant throws punches, you don't fight with one hand tied behind your back. That's why we're taking strong action to protect B.C. jobs, industries and workers," Parmar said in a media release. "B.C.'s local wood manufacturing companies like Canoe Forest Products are at the heart of our communities and are the best of what 'Made in Canada' has to offer."

Canoe received more than $2.2 million in November 2023 to commission the new kiln, which was described as a giant convection oven, to help boost both production and sustainability and protect 200 jobs. The Canoe operation, a "stalwart" of B.C.'s forestry sector for over 60 years is part of the Gorman Group consisting of four facilities across the province. In addition to the Salmon Arm location, that includes Gorman Brothers in West Kelowna, and Downie and Selkirk in Revelstoke.

The new kiln will transform Canoe's long-term business as a sheet wood sheathing, veneer and specialty plywood manufacturer, allowing the company to diversify the kinds of wood it processes and reduce its reliance on Douglas fir. Additionally, it will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 10 per cent through the drying process.

Parmar joined Canoe employees, Gorman CEO Nick Arkle and community guests and dignitaries at the ribbon cutting, with Neskonlith Kukpi7 (Chief) Irvin Wai also asked to speak at the event as the band provided a letter in support of the project.

"When we agreed to sign the letter and work with Canoe products, it's because we have a long history of working together as your nation, our nation, as members of our community," he said, reiterating the need to stand against Trump's economic threats. "For us to move forward, we have to look after each other and work together... and it's relationships like this that build the foundation of us building our community better.

"We all have to stand up together as a country. First and foremost we're Canadians... this is our home."

As part of the "listening and learning" tour of the Thompson Okanagan, Parmar also visited three other BCMJF grant recipients. That includes Tolko which received $8 million to help expand in Heffley Creek; $1.1 million to support facility modernization and new equipment at Gilbert Smith Forest Products in Barriere; and $100,000 to Vernon's AcuTruss Industries for new manufacturing equipment.

In Canoe, Parmar commended Gorman Brothers on the substantial investment that will not only improve operations but also help save jobs.

"I’m excited that as a province we were able to support it, and we’re just getting started," he said at the ribbon cutting. "These are the type of investments we need to see right across the province, taking the opportunity to get the most value out of our logging, which Gorman Brothers is just absolute experts on."