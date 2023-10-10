 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Iran rejects allegations that it played a role in Hamas attacks

Associated Press

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected allegations Tuesday about his country’s role in Hamas attacks against Israel, but said Iran will continue supporting Palestinians, media reported. It was the first reaction to the war by Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters in the country.

However, Khamenei said, “We defend Palestine, we defend the fights.” He praised Palestinians as “capable, smart and courageous” young Palestinians. He said the disaster for Israel came because mistakes by Israel against Palestinians.

The Associated Press

web1_20231009121056-652431086ac41df53162e190jpeg
web1_20231009161052-6524683b6ac41df53162f762jpeg
web1_2023100921108-6524a4a96ac41df5316305b7jpeg