‘Irreplaceable’ instruments pinched from West Coast rock band 54-40

Band says instruments were stolen in New Westminster

West Coast rock band 54-40 says it was robbed of seven “irreplaceable” instruments ahead of two shows in Vancouver Friday and Saturday night.

In a pair of statements posted to the group’s Facebook page, the band says the instruments were stolen from a rented cube van Friday morning in New Westminster, B.C.

The seven stringed instruments include a blond 1957 Fender Esquire electric guitar, a 1966 Gibson Trini Lopez Standard and a 1954 Gibson Florentine electric mandolin.

Band Manager Allen Moy said the instruments hold great value to the group, beyond just their monetary worth.

“While we might be able to collect insurance money, of course, it’s difficult to replace them, they’re really kind of one of a kind instruments.”

READ MORE: Vancouver Island woman finds used syringe in her returned stolen car

Moy added that the band members know there’s a risk taking prized vintage guitars on the road, but their attitude is that they’ve earned them and “they’re meant to be played.”

The band, whose hits include “I Go Blind,” “One Day in Your Life” and “Ocean Pearl,” is urging anyone with information to contact them or police and is offering a $5,000 reward for their safe return.

Moy said area guitar stores had been notified to watch out for the instruments, and that police were hopeful they would eventually “surface.”

“It’s pretty hard to move this type of equipment because of its uniqueness, and with the profile that the band has everybody is on alert.”

Moy noted that some of the guitars had been acquired well over a decade ago, and while he described the band as being “pretty broken up” over their loss, he said the Thanksgiving weekend shows at the Commodore Ballroom would go on.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scientists trying to save B.C.’s western rattlesnakes from becoming roadkill

Just Posted

Victoria Zombie Walk happening this weekend

The walk begins on Sunday Oct. 7 at Centennial Square

One third of Victoria’s homeless population identifies as Indigenous

Figure appears in the latest edition of Victoria’s Vital Signs published by the Victoria Foundation.

Police warn public not to leave bags unattended at GoodLife Marathon

Temporary cameras installed downtown for event

Four-time winner of the GoodLife Marathon set to defend title

Daniel Kipkoech hopes to make it five wins in a row at Victoria race

Apple-Bee Festival Fun to the core

Local bee experts on hand

Prime Minister pledges to ensure ‘thriving’ dairy industry post USMCA

Trudeau said while he understands the industry’s concerns ‘there’s not question this is a good deal.’

B.C. VIEWS: LNG breakthrough likely means higher heating bills

Rest of the province will have to tighten its carbon belt

5 things to see and do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Circus to zombies, this long weekend is full of fun events

POLL: Do you plan to vote in the Oct. 20 municipal election?

Greater Victoria residents head to the polls on Oct. 20 to select… Continue reading

‘Irreplaceable’ instruments pinched from West Coast rock band 54-40

Band says instruments were stolen in New Westminster

Vatican defends pope against ‘blasphemous’ coverup claims

The McCarrick scandal has thrown the U.S. and Vatican hierarchy into turmoil

Scientists trying to save B.C.’s western rattlesnakes from becoming roadkill

Long, cold winters and short summers mean females can’t reproduce every year

Melee at UFC 229 after Nurmagomedov chokes out McGregor

After Irish star taps out, chaos ensues

Pettersson sparkles again but Canucks fall 7-4 to Flames

Super rookie not enough to lift Vancouver past Calgary

Most Read