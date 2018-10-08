Irving Oil confirms ‘major incident’ at Saint John, N.B., oil refinery

Photos and videos show fire and a thick plume of black smoke coming from the refinery

Irving Oil says a “major incident” happened at its oil refinery in Saint John, N.B., this morning.

The company did not provide details, but numerous photos and videos posted to social media show fire and a thick plume of black smoke coming from the refinery.

One Facebook user living nearby reported feeling a “bed-shaking explosion” at around 10:15 a.m.

Irving says on Twitter that they are “actively assessing the situation” and they will share more information when it becomes available.

Saint John Police tweeted that they were responding to the incident, and asked people to stay away from the area.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Five of rock band 54-40’s seven missing guitars found by B.C. police
Next story
Gasoline-like substance linked to private residence in B.C. city

Just Posted

Black Press to host extreme career fair in Victoria

The fair will run on Oct. 25 at the Bay Street Armoury

Goldstream Fountain uses water that is recycled

The fountain uses 10,000 litres of water that are recycled through it

Support sought for constant dull aching pain of fibromyalgia

Disorder often accompanied by fatigue, sleep and memory issues

One third of Victoria’s homeless population identifies as Indigenous

Figure appears in the latest edition of Victoria’s Vital Signs published by the Victoria Foundation.

BC SPCA offers half off adoption fees for province-wide event

‘Fall Head Over Tails in Love’ one-day adoption event at all branches

Irving Oil confirms ‘major incident’ at Saint John, N.B., oil refinery

Photos and videos show fire and a thick plume of black smoke coming from the refinery

Gasoline-like substance linked to private residence in B.C. city

Assistant fire chief said petroleum products had been found nearby

5 things to see and do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Circus to zombies, this long weekend is full of fun events

POLL: Do you plan to vote in the Oct. 20 municipal election?

Greater Victoria residents head to the polls on Oct. 20 to select… Continue reading

Five of rock band 54-40’s seven missing guitars found by B.C. police

Two acoustic guitars are still missing

No change to Canada’s climate plans as UN report warns of losing battle

The world is currently warming up at about 0.2 C each decade

Entrepreneurs cook up edible pot products despite legalization delay

Ottawa has promised that legalization for edibles will come in 2018/19

Trans Mountain crews investigating petroleum smell in Surrey

The pipeline has been shut down as a precaution

Limo crash at upstate New York tourist spot kills 20, officials say

Fatal crash happened 170 miles north of New York City

Most Read